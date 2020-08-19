Two people were arrested following a foot chase with Michigan State Police troopers; and troopers said they found a loaded handgun and AR-15 in the vehicle.
Michigan State Police troopers said on August 18 at 2:45 p.m. while they were patrolling on Geneva Road near Shaffer Road in Midland County’s Warren Township, they saw a vehicle they knew to have warrants for his arrest.
The troopers did a traffic stop, and said the passenger ran. While one trooper detained the driver, a second trooper ran down the passenger. Troopers said the passenger had methamphetamine on him and had several warrants for his arrest.
Troopers said a search of the vehicle turned up a handgun with an obliterated serial number and a fully loaded magazine. In addition to the handgun, troopers said an AR-15 with multiple fully loaded magazines was recovered from the trunk.
The passenger was lodged on multiple warrants, possession of meth, as well as resisting and obstructing a police officer.
The driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, altering a firearm, possession of open intoxicants, and driving with a suspended license.
The names have not been released, pending arraignment.
