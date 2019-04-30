Two northern Michigan residents were arrested after police say they started a lawn fire and stole things from a vehicle.
Michigan State Police Troopers were called to a home on West 16 Road in Wexford County around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a lawn fire.
Crews from the Mesick Fire Department put out the fire and neighbors told troopers they saw two people run into the woods nearby.
While investigating the fire, a call came in about two people trying to break into a home a couple miles away on West 14 Road, troopers said.
A woman was home alone and said two people were trying to break through her back door, she had to brace herself against the door to keep them out, troopers said.
The suspects then stole the woman’s purse, check book and other things before running from the area, according to troopers.
When troopers got to the area they found a man and woman walking on 14 Road with the items stolen from the vehicle.
Chalicia Argo, 25, and Kyle Dickinson, 26, both from Cadillac were both arrested on outstanding warrants and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The investigation found Dickinson started the fire to burn trash for the homeowner, who is out of town, when it got out of hand, troopers said.
Argo and Dickinson were charged with second degree home invasion and larceny under $200.
Dickinson was given a $5,000 bond and Argo was given a $25,000 bond.
