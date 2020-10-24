Two people were arrested in Grand Blanc Township after crashing a stolen vehicle and running from police.
Around 5 a.m. Saturday, OnStar reportted a crash at the intersection of Brookview Drive and Perry Road.
When Grand Blanc Township Police Officers got to the scene they found a vehicle had crashed into street signs, a brick wall and a fire hydrant.
Two people inside the vehicle had run from the scene.
Officers found the vehicle had been stolen from the 6300 block of Haven Drive.
An hour later two suspects were spotted in the area and officer put up a perimeter and called in the Michigan State Police K9 team.
The K9 officer tracked and found one suspect who was then arrested.
Then 911 calls came in about a man hiding ion backyards. The K9 officer then found the second suspect who was also arrested.
