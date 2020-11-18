Two people are under arrest, accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Mid-Michigan hotel while trying to get away from police.
It started when Clare County Deputies went to the Days Inn on Pickard Road in Isabella County on Nov. 18 to arrest a parole absconder who had multiple felony warrants. Deputies said he was also wanted in connection with several recent stolen vehicles and a flee and elude case.
Deputies knew he may be armed, and when they knocked on the door, they said they could hear a man and woman barricading the door from the inside.
Deputies said the pair then broke through the drywall from their room, and into the adjacent room. They then broke through the ceiling and got into a mechanical area between the ceiling and another sub ceiling in the hotel. Deputies said the two then broke drywall from one area of the upper chase area in the ceiling that was designed for fire breaks and moved throughout the hotel attic space.
The Isabella County Emergency Services team was deployed, and a negotiator attempted to communicate with the man, with no success.
At one point, law enforcement discovered the woman, a 28-year-old Shelby Township woman, had gotten tangled up in the piping system of the attic. She was eventually able to get down and was placed under arrest for felony destruction of property and possession of meth.
Officials said the man, a 22-year-old from Saginaw, continued to move through the ceiling area for the next couple of hours. Emergency Service team members got into the ceiling area as well and were able to push him into the hotel’s pool area. The man then fell through the ceiling and was holding onto ceiling framework before falling into the pool and being taken into custody.
The Isabella County Sheriff said additional charges may be pending for the suspects, who have not been named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.