Two people were arrested for a robbery and carjacking from last week.
Flint Police Officers were called to the 1700 block of N. Dort Hwy on Thursday, March 25. The victim told officers he met up with two men to sell a cell phone, who he met through Facebook Marketplace.
During the sale, one of the two men took out a gun, took the phone and vehicle from the man, and left.
The victim’s vehicle and the suspects were found near Pasadena and Clio roads. The vehicle and phone were returned to the victim and the two suspects were arrested.
The suspects were identified as Etaras Campbell and Dqanta Johnson, both 19 years old. The two were arraigned on charges including carjacking, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, using a computer to commit a crime, and two counts of felony firearm. Campbell was also charged with a third count of felony firearm and an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers are reminding people to try and meet people in the parking lot of a police department and if they are unwilling, they could have bad intentions.
