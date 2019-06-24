Two people have been arrested in credit card fraud investigation and police are still looking for a third suspect.
Mount Pleasant Police got a report of a stolen phone and credit cards on March 3 at the nightclub Wayside Central.
Officers knew of recent incidents where suspects would steal cards and go to local businesses with self-checkout lanes to use the cards.
Officers said they sat outside a business and watched two suspects trying to use multiple cards at the self-checkout lane.
When they approached, two men ran from the scene, officers said. Officers found a third suspect that has stayed with the vehicle.
Officers investigated, identified all three suspect and collected more evidence.
Officers were also able to identify about 20 victims and return most of the stolen property back to its owners.
Two suspects were arrested and are awaiting arraignment. A third suspect is still at large.
