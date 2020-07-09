Two Clinton County residents who attended a firework display at a Corunna church have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department said two individuals attended the Immanuel Baptist Church Spirit of 1776 Firework Display on Sunday, June 28.
Immanuel Baptist Church is working with the Shiawassee County Health Department.
The church said the individuals that tested positive have not attended any indoor services at Immanuel.
No other individuals that attend services or events at the church have reported COVID-19 symptoms, according to Immanuel Baptist Church.
Those who attended the event should self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, the Shiawassee County Health Department said.
Attendees of the event should continue to wear masks when indoors in public, wash their hands often with soap and water, social distance from others, and stay at home as much as possible for 14 days after exposure.
“I strongly encourage county residents to take preventative measures from COVID-19 by wearing a mask when inside public places and maintaining 6 feet away from others,” said Larry Johnson, health officer. “COVID-19 has not disappeared from our community. We all must continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.