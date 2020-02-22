Two churches are coming together to give back in the Bay City community.
"As Christians, our duty is to give back to the community and give them some hope," said Pastor Manuel Hernandez from Shalom Assembly in Bay City.
Hernandez said the church was doing what it does best - giving back, and they weren't doing it alone.
"We are giving away a mountain of food from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan," said Metisha Castleberry from Dominion Life Ministries. "We are partner members there and we do this periodically, and today is one of our days that we had a small army out here, giving out and giving back to our community."
Castleberry said over 100 cars pulled up through the food giveaway line where volunteers from both churches handed out over 10,000 pounds of food.
Alan Salisbury, an associate pastor at Shalom Assembly, said this program helps people who can't always count on their next meal.
"We have people that are house bound, people that don't have cars that can make it to a government agency, and you know as a community church, that's where we pick up the slack," said Salisbury.
Shalom said working with their neighboring church only helps to promote the true meaning of coming together.
"A lot of times in churches now, there's not a lot of members, and not a lot of workers. People have to work too," said Salisbury. "So, if they're short people, we help out. If we're short people, they help out. If they have a dinner, we have a kitchen and we just come together as a body of Christ and try to support each other."
