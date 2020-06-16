Two Bay City men have been arrested for a murder that happened in Florida in October.
It happened in the city of Bradenton, Florida on Oct. 17, 2019.
Police in Bradenton believed two Bay City men had traveled to Bradenton and committed the homicide during a robbery attempt, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said, adding it was believed the suspects fled back to Bay City.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety began assisting the investigation in February 2020.
Arrest warrants were served on June 15 for the two suspects, a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man. They are both Bay City residents.
Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and additional evidence related to the crime was recovered at two separate locations in Bay City, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.
They were both lodged in the Bay County Jail on felony first-degree murder charges. They are awaiting extradition to Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.