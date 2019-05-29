It’s not swimming weather, but the Bay County Health Department is warning about a couple of beach closures.
Brissette Beach and Wenona Beach and Bay County are closed because water samples taken at the locations failed to meet state standards.
A public health advisory was also issued for the Saginaw River in Bay County.
The samples were taken on May 28, the public health advisory will be lifted when bacteriological levels comply with the State of Michigan’s water quality standards.
If you need more information, call the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4006.
