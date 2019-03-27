Two overpasses are shut down in Bay County ahead of construction on I-75.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin rebuilding 4.2 miles of the highway in April.
The project involves the stretch of I-75 between the M-13 connector and Beaver Road.
Eleven bridge structures along that route will get structural improvements.
MDOT has closed Chip Road and Mackinaw Road at I-75 as it prepares for the project.
Drivers are being detoured through 7 Mile Road, Beaver Road, and M-13.
