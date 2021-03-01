Two men are recovering in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Tuscola County.
On Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9:52 p.m., troopers were sent to Gilford Road, near Dunham Road, in Fairgrove Township for a crash. Michigan State Police said a westbound 2002 Ford pickup truck ran off the roadway and struck a tree in the 3500 block of W. Gilford Road.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a passenger, a 60-year-old man from Caro, walking around with injuries. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Caro, was trapped inside the vehicle, MSP said.
The driver was extracted from the truck. The two men were taken to a Saginaw-area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
