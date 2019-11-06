Two people have been arraigned, accused of staging a robbery to cover up embezzlement at a Bad Axe business.

Police were called to the Advance America Cash Advance, located at 862 N. Van Dyke Rd., at about 9:10 a.m. on October 23 for what they believe was an armed robbery.

SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots

Police said that during their investigation they found that the robbery was staged to cover up the embezzlement that had been happening for about a year.

And now two women have been charged and arraigned, accused in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors say Kayla Marie Orchard, from Bad Axe, and Krista Maria Cranston, from Bad Axe, were arraigned on the following three counts: embezzlement over $50,000, false report of a felony, and larceny in the building.

They are both out on bond.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.