Two people have been arraigned, accused of staging a robbery to cover up embezzlement at a Bad Axe business.
Police were called to the Advance America Cash Advance, located at 862 N. Van Dyke Rd., at about 9:10 a.m. on October 23 for what they believe was an armed robbery.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
Police said that during their investigation they found that the robbery was staged to cover up the embezzlement that had been happening for about a year.
And now two women have been charged and arraigned, accused in connection with the incident.
Prosecutors say Kayla Marie Orchard, from Bad Axe, and Krista Maria Cranston, from Bad Axe, were arraigned on the following three counts: embezzlement over $50,000, false report of a felony, and larceny in the building.
They are both out on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.