A girl is dead and a boy wounded after a shooting at a park in Richmond, Virginia Sunday Evening, May 26.
Witnesses say a large community cookout was wrapping up when the gunfire started.
The little girl was reportedly riding a horse when she was shot.
Both children were driven to an area hospital.
The little girl died, the boy suffered life threatening injuries.
Police are continuing the investigation.
