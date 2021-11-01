Two men accused of murdering Brian Leszcz earlier this year have been bound over for trial.
Ronald McClure II and Kenneth Young, both from Harrison, were bound over to circuit court on Oct. 29 for Leszcz’s murder.
Leszcz, 39, or Farwell, was killed about 8 p.m. on July 20 near the 7500 block of S. Harrison Avenue. McClure and Young were arrested the next day for his murder.
Both men are facing first-degree premeditated murder charges, premeditated conspiracy charges, and felony weapons and ammunition charges, in addition to two counts of weapons felony firearm charges with a habitual fourth offense notice, according to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office.
Their arraignments are scheduled in Circuit Court before Judge Mienk on Nov. 8.
