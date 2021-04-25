Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in Isabella County.
Isabella County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment complex at 3400 East Deerfield Road in Union Township just before 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When deputies got to the apartment they found a party had been happening in the area. Shortly after it started a fight broke out and at least one person went to a vehicle and got a gun.
The person went back and started firing their weapon at or inside the apartment. Two men inside were hit by the shots.
A 23-year-old man was taken to a local emergency room in a private vehicle and is stable. A 20-year-old man was taken to the local E.R. in an ambulance. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint and is in critical condition. As of Sunday, his family reported he is improving but still in serious condition.
No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with cell phone video or other evidence to contact them.
You can email the sheriff, Send them his office a message on Facebook, submit an anonymous tip on their website or call the case detective at (989) 779-3346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.