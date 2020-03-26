Central Michigan University President Robert Davies announced on March 26 that two members of the CMU community tested positive for COVID-19.
The university says that these are the first two cases related to the university.
The individuals have been identified as students.
One student traveled to a different state for spring break and returned to a campus residence hall and had been on campus in the last 24 hours. The other returned to a permanent residence in another city.
The on-campus student is now isolated in accordance with CDC guidelines, according to the university.
The university said they are committed to doing everything they can to support these students and slow the spread of COVID-19.
You can read the university's full statement here.
RELATED: CMU extends online classes for rest of semester, postpones commencement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.