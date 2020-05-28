Two construction workers are in stable condition after being shocked by an electrical line.
Michigan State Police Trooper Christopher Kustra was called to the Wixom Lake Dike on May 27 after a person suffered an electrical shock and was unresponsive.
When the trooper arrived, he saw Beaverton firefighter Dean Mathews performing CPR on the man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.
Trooper Kustra used his AED, which restarted the man’s heart, and the victim began breathing on his own.
Investigations showed that a crane working in the area of 14,4000-volt electric lines caused two Gerace Construction contractors to get an electrical shock.
They are both in stable condition, and a representative for Gerace Construction expressed their sincere gratitude for the live-saving measures of firefighter Mathews and Trooper Kustra, as well as three of their employees who also did CPR.
The names of the victims have not been released.
