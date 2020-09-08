Two Corunna High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD).
The district told parents about the testing after learning about it on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Superintendent John Fattal said neither of the students is believed to have contracted the virus from school, and their last day was Wednesday, Sept. 2. They have been placed in isolation by the SCHD.
Any students who are being recommended to quarantine have been contacted by the school and/or the Shiawassee County Health Department.
The district asked that you continue to monitor the members of your household for COVID-19 symptoms, and if you have any questions to call the Shiawassee County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.