Two students at Standish-Sterling Community Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent out by Superintendent Darren Kroczaleski on Sept. 4, one case is associated with a student at the Junior High/High School.
Another letter was sent to parents of Central Elementary for another reported case.
The school is working with the Central Michigan District Health Department to investigate the situation and identify close contacts of the students.
The school said students believed to be in close contact with the positive students will be contacted and put in quarantine.
The school is also asking parents and guardians to watch their children closely for symptoms of the virus including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
The infection can begin within two to 14 days of contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.