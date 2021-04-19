Two people were injured in two separate crashes in the same area on US-23 in Fenton Township.
The first crash happened just after 10 a.m. on southbound US-23 near Lahring Road.
A semi was carrying soy beans when it rear-ended a pickup truck with a trailer that had an excavator on the trailer. The pickup truck jackknifed and the semi rolled.
The driver of the semi was taken to a local hospital for minor inquires. The pickup truck driver was not injured.
Just after the crash, a box truck was passing the scene. When the driver got passed the scene they saw traffic was slowing again and started to slow down. When the driver slowed, a man in a passenger car behind rear-ended the box truck.
The driver of the car was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. The box truck driver wasn't injured.
The scene was cleared and all lanes reopened just after 5 p.m.
