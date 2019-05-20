Two crashes happened at the same intersection Monday afternoon.
The first crash happened at the intersection of Linden and Court streets in Flint Township around 1:40 p.m. according to Flint Township Police Officers at the scene.
While traffic was stopped for the first crash, another crash happened, officers said.
There were minor injuries but nothing serious.
