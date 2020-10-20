All lanes of US-10 in Midland County have re-opened following two crashes involving multiple vehicles.
Police were sent to the area US-10, between Eastman and Stark roads, at about 6:14 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 for a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.
A vehicle had rolled over that the semi-truck tried to avoid the crash, Midland Police said.
As a result, the semi-truck lost control, tipped over, and spilled much of its load onto US-10.
Midland Police said a passerby traveling east pulled off onto the side of the road and got out to assist the man inside a turned over vehicle.
That vehicle was then struck by another vehicle, which then caused a five car crash.
Police said at three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
