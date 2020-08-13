Two people were critically hurt in a wrong-way crash on US-23 in Genesee County.
The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County was notified of a vehicle going southbound in the northbound lane of US-23 at 4:46 a.m. on August 13.
A few moments later, officials learned the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on US-23 in the northbound lane, south of Grand Blanc Road, in Mundy Township.
Investigators said a 33-year-old Gaines Township woman was driving a Dodge Journey the wrong way, and hit a 51-year-old man from Flint, who was driving a Hyundai Veracruz.
Officers said the woman’s vehicle caught fire, and flames had to be put out before emergency personnel could remove her.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital and at last check were in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
