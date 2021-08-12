Two people are dead and three others are recovering from a house fire in the city of Flint.
Officers received a call at 4:57 a.m. on Aug. 12 about a fire in the 300 block of Burroughs with entrapment. Police found two victims, Daria Hill and Decarlo Key, both 51-years-old, inside the home deceased, according to Flint Police.
One victim, 58-year-old Pamela Lockhart, was found and taken to Hurley ER and listed in critical condition, police reported. Two other male juvenile victims escaped the house fire and were taken to Hurley ER for treatment for smoke inhalation.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious. Michigan State Police Arson and Flint Police detectives are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.