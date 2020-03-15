Two people are dead after a quadruple shooting in Saginaw.
Police responded to the scene in the 4100 Block of Gallagher in Saginaw just before 9 p.m. on March 14.
Saginaw Police arrived to find three females and one male suffering gunshot wounds.
Two females died from their injuries, according to police. One female and one male were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated.
The female victims are being identified as 72-year-old Hortense Williams and 48-year-old Teresa Allen, both residents of Saginaw, according to police.
Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating the incident as a double homicide.
