DETROIT (AP) - Two women were killed in separate shootings in Detroit overnight, police said Saturday.
Police said a 19-year-old woman riding inside a car was killed when a shooter in a passing SUV opened fire around 7:20 p.m. Friday.
No other injuries were reported. In the second shooting, police said a 39-year-old woman riding in a car was fatally shot by someone inside a passing car at 12:55 a.m. Saturday.
Police said a 40-year-old man and three boys, aged 15, 12 and 9, who were in the same car were wounded
