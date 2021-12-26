State Police are investigating after an overnight shooting left two men dead and a third injured, in flint.
Investigators say it happened on 2,000 block of Fenton Rd. just at 1:35 am. Preliminary investigation indicates a 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were both shot and killed at a holiday party.
A third man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
State police say there are no suspects in custody and the incident remains under investigation.
anyone with information on the incident is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
