Two men are dead after a shooting in Buena Vista Township.
The Buena Vista Township Police Department was called to the 800 block of 23rd Street at around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Police said Deonte Jackson, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bruce Bank, 68, was also shot and critically injured. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
The suspect ran from the scene, and the search for that person continues.
The investigation continues with assistance from the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information should call 989-755-9076 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
