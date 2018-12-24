A man and woman were killed in the early morning hours Monday when their vehicle was struck at the intersection of south Saginaw and 12th Streets in Flint.
Police believe speed and drugs contributed to the crash that happened at about 12:42 a.m.
The driver of a white Ford Ranger pick-up was taken to Hurley Medical Center in serious condition after running a traffic light at a high rate of speed and colliding with a Pontiac Grand Am.
The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the victim’s names have not been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Justin McLeod at the Flint Police Department, (810) 237-6811.
