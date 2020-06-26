Two sites are open in Gladwin County residents to leave debris from flooding.
The debris sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and require verification that the debris is from flood damaged properties due to FEMA regulations.
The sites are:
1. Billings Township Wastewater Treatment Plant with an entrance on Pinconning Road in Billings Township.
2. Billings Township Park at Wieman Road in Billings Township (Near Cell Tower).
Debris sites in Tobacco Township on Freeman and Dundas roads have been closed.
