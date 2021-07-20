The Delta variant is so contagious, those unprotected will likely get it, a Trump administration FDA chief says

Covid-19 is putting younger, healthy and mostly unvaccinated people in hospitals at higher rates as cases continue to climb in much of the US, health experts say.

Two Genesee County residents have tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Genesee County Health Department is investigating and contact tracing has been done for both individuals. One tested positive on July 6 and the other on July 8.

Both individuals are men between 18 and 64-years-old who were not hospitalized, the county health department said.

The first Delta variant case was identified in December 2020. By the end of June, the county health department said they had already made up about 20 percent of cases in the U.S. To date, 67 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been identified in the state.

