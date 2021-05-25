A contagious and potentially deadly virus for dogs is spreading among dogs in the Mt. Pleasant area.
Late last week, a dog in distress with parvo was dropped off at the doorstep of the Humane Animal Treatment Society (HATS) near Mt. Pleasant. The dog’s owner drove away. Since then, two more infected dogs were brought in.
“It’s highly contagious. Or what could be considered a very successful virus,” said Amanda Tillotson, executive director of HATS.
Tillotson said there’s a serious parvo issue on the west side of Mt. Pleasant. She has seen multiple dogs come in with the virus over the past week.
“Having three within one week is a lot. So we are definitely worried about having more,” Tillotson said.
Out of the three dogs brought in this week, Hope is the only one that made it. Even though her future is uncertain as she tries to recover, Tillotson said it’s a shame two dogs had to die from a preventable illness.
“We’re highly encouraging people to seek out vaccines as soon as possible,” Tillotson said.
The warning signs for parvo are lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting and severe diarrhea. Tillotson said getting treatment sooner rather than later is key.
“It’s really important to seek help as quickly as possible because this virus can set in very quickly and can be fatal very quickly,” Tillotson said. “So as soon as you’re getting any idea that something is not right with your pet, call your vet. Call your Humane Society or animal control. Look for advice as soon as possible.”
Tillotson said they are still looking into why the dogs didn’t receive treatment sooner.
