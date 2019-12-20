An investigation is underway in Bay City after a little boy was attacked by his own dogs while in his yard.
The 3-year-old was attacked by two pit bulls last month. Now both dogs have been euthanized.
“I wouldn’t say a common occurrence, but it happens from time to time. And it’s unfortunate,” Bay City Public Safety Capt. Caleb Rowell said.
The incident happened near the 900 block of S. Jefferson Street.
“There were actually four dogs running loose cause they had gotten out of the house when somebody else went in to help the child. So the front door was open and the dogs were running around for awhile until animal control showed up to help capture them,” Rowell said.
Rowell said the family owned six pit bulls altogether. Four of them were taken by Bay County Animal Control after the incident.
He said the boy suffered bite wounds on his head and body but was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.
“Fortunately, the mother of the child responded relatively quickly and got to him and shielded him from further attacks,” Bay County Animal Control Director Craig Goulet said.
Goulet said only two of the four dogs they captured had attacked the child.
He credits the mother for saving her son’s life.
“It was identified that two of the dogs participated in the attack and those two dogs, it was requested from the owners that they be euthanized,” Goulet said.
Bay County Animal Control wants to remind residents that young children and animals should always be monitored when together.
“Always supervise the situation. You know, certainly always be around to see what’s going on and not let an animal and a young child out of your sight,” Goulet said.
According to Bay City ordinance, you’re only allowed to own a maximum of three adult dogs within a residence.
