Two drivers are still hospitalized after a head-on crash in Lapeer County.
The sheriff’s office was called to Van Dyke, north of North Branch Road in Brown City at around 1:27 p.m. on Jan. 30.
Investigators said Kevin Warnick, 30, from Lapeer, was northbound on Van Dyke when witnesses said a “white out” condition occurred due to wind gusts blowing snow across the road.
Deputies said Warnick crossed the center line into the southbound lane, and into the path of a vehicle driven by Zachary Lanctot, 28, from Carsonville; hitting the vehicle head-on.
At last check, Warnick was in serious, but stable condition and Lanctot was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
Preliminary investigation said the weather conditions and visibility were considered a contributing factor.
