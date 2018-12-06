Two firefighters were hurt battling an early morning fire at the Oman Temple in Flint.
Genesee County 911 reported the fire just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. at 3517 N. Saginaw Street.
Flint fire officials told TV5 that the fire is believed to have started in an upstairs meeting space, and that part of the building has been destroyed.
Downstairs is an area for events, and that area sustained little damage.
One firefighter was hurt when trying to cut the power, he was treated at the scene and is OK. Another firefighter had minor burns and went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
There’s no word on a cause.
