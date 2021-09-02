Two Flint police officers are recovering from a crash Thursday morning.
At 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 2, two officers were on normal patrol duties when they were struck by a driver near Robert T Longway and Chavez Drive, the Flint Police Department said.
The officers involved received minor injures and, as Flint Police report, they are doing fine. The at-fault driver received medical attention for minor injuries and is in good condition, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
