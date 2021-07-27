Two women from Flint scored big in the third round of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.
Erika Smith got her vaccine at a Meijer store on July 10. She is the mother of one child and has another on the way.
Smith said she plans to make her $50,000 winnings last while she goes to school and supports her family.
"I got my COVID vaccine because my OB recommended it and said it was safe for me and the baby," Smith said.
Ke’Lexis Love, who was vaccinated on July 17, was also a $50,000 daily winner from Flint.
Love said she decided to get the vaccine because she plans to go back to college this fall, and wants to do her part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
"I plan to pay off some of my student loans with my prize money and purchase a new car," Love said. "I was honestly surprised that I won the drawing, cause when I registered for the sweepstakes it was late at night and I seen an ad for it on Hulu."
As of July 26, the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes has received a total of more than 2.2 million applicants since it started on July 1. Nearly 98,000 Michiganders signed up for the college scholarship drawing.
Unvaccinated Michiganders have until July 30 to get their COVID-19 immunizations to qualify for the remaining cash giveaways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.