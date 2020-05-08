Two men have been arrested in the murder of a Family Dollar security guard.
Larry Teague was arrested Thursday in Texas and Ramonyea Bishop was arrested Friday in Bay City, according to Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton.
The two are accused of killing Calvin Munerlyn, an employee at a Family Dollar near downtown Flint.
According to Leyton this incident began when Munerlyn, who worked as a security guard at Family Dollar, told Sharmel Teague her daughter needed to have a mask to enter the store.
He denied the pair entry. About twenty minutes later, Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop showed up. Authorities say that's when Bishop pulled out a gun and shot Munerlyn in the head.
