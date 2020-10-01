Two Genesee County officers were among six Michigan officers honored for saving lives.
A Mt. Morris Officer and a Flushing Officer were honored with Outstanding Service Awards by the Police Officers Labor Council.
On Nov 4, 2019, Mt. Morris Police Det. Kevin Mihailoff jumped into cold water to rescue a 50-year-old man trapped in his vehicle underwater.
Mihailoff pulled the man out of the vehicle.
“I don’t know the temperature of the water, but it took my breath away,” he said. “I almost lost grip, went back down again and pulled him more. He got his feet under him and he took a big huge gasp of air.”
The other officer, Flushing Township Police Officer Brian Farlin was recognized for pulling a girl from a burning home.
A 17-year-old girl was trapped in a home on Oct. 19, 2019 when Farlin broke a second story window to pull her out.
“I ripped the curtains down and draped the curtains over the window. We physically lifted her up and brought her out horizontally. She didn’t get cut,” said Farlin who suffered lacerations and abrasions to his hands and arms. “The Chief had protective gear on and obviously I didn’t.”
The girl was rushed to the hospital. Officers were also able to rescue the girl’s dog who was hiding under the bed.
