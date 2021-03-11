Coronavirus has taken nearly 16,000 Michiganders and families across the state are still grieving the loss of loved ones.
One local family is still trying to find peace nearly a year after their grandmother lost her battle with COVID-19.
We first introduced you to these sisters on TV5 when they huddled around their grandma Gigi's nursing home window for weeks as she battled COVID-19. On April 23, 2020, Angie Ayotte and Julie Shustock said a final goodbye to their 98-year-old grandmother Jean Belill from outside that same window.
"They pushed her bed right up against the window and we were the closest we could've been. The only thing we couldn't do was hold her hand. And kiss her and hug her. And I just wish we could've done that. Absolutely," Ayotte and Shustock said.
Ayotte and Shustock said because of the pandemic they still haven't been able to properly grieve Gigi's death.
"I do honestly feel that Gigi thought we were all around her. Because she could hear all of us and that gives me peace," Ayotte and Shustock said.
They have found solace through social media. They're part of the COVID-19 loss support for family and friends Facebook group.
Gigi is also part of two Facebook memorials. The Yellow Heart Memorial at Irving Archives and Museum in Irving Texas and the COIVD-19 Loss Support for Families on the Beach in Belmar New Jersey.
"So, my grandma is on a beach in new jersey right now. So, stuff like that definitely helps us cope," Ayotte and Shustock said.
It's been ten and a half months since Gigi died. Even though these sisters say they would give anything to see Gigi through her window again, they wonder what toll the isolation would've had on her.
"She would've had to stay in that nursing home this entire time. And that would've been so hard on her to not have physical touch from her family. And sometimes I wonder if that would've been more devastating. I know how important that was for my grandmother and that breaks my heart that people are still all alone," Ayotte and Shustock said.
Ayotte and Shustock said Gigi's 34th grandchild was born last week.
