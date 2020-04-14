Two Hemlock Semiconductor employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first employee tested positive on April 10, but had not been on site since April 3, Hemlock Semiconductor said in a Facebook post on Monday, April 13.
The company said that employee did not have any COVID-19 symptoms.
The second employee was a Qualified Staffing (QSS) employee who received their positive test results on April 13. The employee last worked on April 9, the company said.
The company said it has notified any employees who may have had close contact with that employee.
"HSC continues to operate because it’s considered under state and federal directives to be critical infrastructure providing products to vital industries. QSS provides important services to HSC, and we are working with QSS leadership to ensure it can follow CDC guidelines to promote and require distancing, including adding additional staggered breaks, staggered shift exchanges to avoid cross-contact between shifts, designated seating with minimum 6-foot spacing in break areas and more break areas. QSS employees are dressed in personal protective equipment and work in a Clean Room Environment with ultrapure air filtration. Although the Clean Room is considered a low-risk environment, as a precautionary measure day shift production was suspended today for additional cleaning and disinfecting by the QSS safety department. Production will resume this evening with the normally scheduled night shift," the company said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.