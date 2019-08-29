A Michigan deputy and a driver were airlifted while a second deputy was hospitalized after a crash in Hillsdale County.
It happened on S. Hillsdale Road near Bear Lake Road in Cambria Township on Wednesday evening, Aug. 28.
One of the deputies and the driver in the second vehicle were airlifted from the crash, the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office said.
The other deputy was taken by ambulance to the Hillsdale Hospital.
The sheriff's office did not release the condition of the deputies and the driver of the second vehicle.
“Sheriff Parker askes for your prayers for the injured driver of the 2nd vehicle and both of our Deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
Michigan State Police are investigating this crash.
