Two men were taken to the hospital after their cabin exploded, throwing one through a wall.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department was called to some hunting property off of Ubly Road near Argyle at around 7:06 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Deputies said a 30-year-old man from Sandusky and a 43-year-old man from Lynn Township were trying to light a propane heating stove inside the cabin when the explosion happened.
It was reported that one of the men was blown through the wall of the cabin and outside. The other was able to escape.
The men were taken to the hospital. A third person, who is 13-years-old, was outside on the porch during the time of the explosion and only had minor injuries.
The cabin was destroyed by fire.
