Two people were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after a fire in Mt. Pleasant.
The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was called to 325 N. Lansing Street at around 4:13 p.m. on Feb. 11.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the north side of the building.
While the fire was quickly brought under control, there is heavy smoke and fire damage to the lower apartment, according to officials. The second-floor apartment sustained heavy smoke damage only.
Everyone was able to escape the building, with two going to the hospital.
An investigation is underway to determine a cause.
Damage estimates are around $150,000.
