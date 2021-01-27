Two Mid-Michigan hospitals have eased some of their COVID-19 restrictions.
Covenant Healthcare announced Wednesday, they are now allowing one healthy visitor at a time for each patient.
Visitors are required to wear a mask, sanitize their hands upon entry, social distance.
Pediatric patients can have two parents or guardians.
Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
MidMichigan Health also announced easing of restrictions on Wednesday.
At MidMichigan, each non COVID-19 positive inpatient is allowed two visitors.
Maternity inpatients can have one support person and a Doula.
Emergency department patients can have one visitor.
Pediatric patients can have two parents or guardians.
For doctor office visits, patients can have one support person.
