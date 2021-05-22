Two men from Huron County have been charged after authorities say they caught over their daily limit of gamefish.
A Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer received a tip in March that Stanley Garbacz, a 68-year-old man from Caseville, was possibly at his residence with a few hundred perch.
While heading to Garbacz’s residence, the conservation officer requested help from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy arrived at the home first and confirmed there was “a lot” of perch being filleted.
The conservation officer counted 170 perch that Garbacz and Bruce Warren, a 53-year-old man from Pigeon, caught earlier that day, putting each of them over the daily catch limit by 60 perch, the DNR said.
After further investigation, the officer found 85 bags of frozen fish in four of Garbacz’s freezers. Based on the Saginaw Bay area daily and possession limits, Garbacz was over the limit by:
35 walleye; the daily limit is eight. Anglers may possess an additional two days' limit of walleye as long as they are processed, with a total possession limit of 24.
245 panfish; the daily limit it 25. An angler may possess an additional two days' limit of panfish as long as they are processed, with a total possession limit of 75.
393 additional perch; the daily limit it 25. Fishers may possess an additional two days limit of walleye as long as they are processed, with a total possession limit of 75.
The Michigan DNR said processed fish from previous days must be canned or frozen.
Both men were arraigned in the Huron County District Court for illegal possession of panfish, perch, and walleye. They face more court fines and costs and could lose their fishing privileges when they are sentenced.
Garbacz turned himself into authorities the week of May 10. He faces two charges of over-limit possessions, one charge for perch, one charge for walleye, and must pay $7,930 in restitution. Warren also surrendered himself in May and was arraigned on one charge of taking a daily over the limit of perch and owes $600 in mandatory restitution.
“Fish rules and regulations are in place to maintain a healthy natural resource,” said Lt. Dave Shaw, Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Taking over limits by one or more individuals can impact the harvestable population and which could potentially reduce fish species for future generations.”
Suspected poaching violations can be reported anonymously 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Rewards may be offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects.
