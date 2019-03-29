Two people were hurt after a head-on crash in Taymouth Township.
Crews were called to the accident at Townline and Bell at around 6 p.m. on March 28.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said a tan Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on Bell and was turning left into a driveway on Bell Road as a maroon Ford Taurus was southbound.
The driver of the Silverado, a 20-year-old man from Birch Run had minor injuries.
The driver of the Ford Taurus, a 25-year-old man from Bridgeport, was airlifted to the hospital.
There’s no word on his condition at this time.
It’s believed that speed is a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.