A federal judge has ordered the release of two ICE-detainees from the Calhoun County Correctional Facility.
The judge found they were at high risk of harm because of COVID-19.
The Calhoun County Jail is the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s largest detention site in the state.
About 130 immigrants are housed there.
The Calhoun County Jail announced an inmate who came in on May 6 was its first COVID-19 case.
Sheriff Steve Hinkley said an inmate who came in along with the first is now the second to test positive.
Hinkley said the jail has had a plan in place from the start to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"Every inmate is given a mask when they come into the facility,” Hinkley said. “They're quarantined. They're assessed. We have a full-time medical staff and medical facility inside of the jail. We have enough space inside the facility to properly quarantine, for a period of time, every new inmate that arrives, and after that quarantine period occurs, then when it's safe, they're put into general population."
Hinkley said he could not comment on a judge’s ruling for the jail to release two of its ICE detainees.
U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy ordered the release of Quaid Alhalmi and Tomas Cardona Ramirez for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Both men have underlying health conditions.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sought an injunction on their behalf, which Levy granted, writing, “The raging global pandemic outside of Calhoun County Correctional Facility and a confirmed case within the facility pose a serious risk to those inside."
Levy wrote that at the Calhoun County Correctional Facility, "precautionary measures may exist as policy only," and concluded that Alhalmi and Ramirez "are high risk of irreparable injury."
Hinkley, who again couldn’t comment on these specific cases, said the jail has taken all the right steps.
“Not only are we doing the right thing inside the facility, we're abiding by emergency operations plans. We're quarantining correctly," Hinkley said.
An ICE official sent a statement that reads in part, “since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have been taking important steps to safeguard all detainees."
In a statement, the senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Michigan said they’re grateful the court recognized the danger the two detainees faced.
They will not continue with their immigration cases from home.
“We are grateful that the Court recognized that terrible danger that our clients face, and that Mr. Alhalmi and Mr. Cardona Ramirez will now be able to continue with their immigration cases in the safety of their homes," Hinkley said.
Levy declined the release of two other detainees, asking for additional information.
Alhalmi and Ramirez are subject to 14 days of home quarantine upon their release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.