The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to Saginaw Road in Vassar Twp. during the early morning hours of August 6 for reports of shots fired and people yelling.
According to police, when they arrived after 4 a.m., they found two armed subjects outside of a home. The 32-year-old female and 44-year-old male were under the influence and admitted to shooting at subjects they thought were stealing their marijuana.
The male was taken into custody for reckless use of a firearm, felony firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was lodged in jail and has been released.
The report has been sent to the prosecutor for charges on both involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.